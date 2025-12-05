× Expand La Grange Railroad Museum & Learning Center Gingerbread House Competition 2025

Gingerbread House Competition 2025

FREE

Let’s make this the sweetest showdown LaGrange has ever seen! The La Grange Railroad Museum is calling on bakers, builders, and candy-loving creaters to enter the LaGrange Railroad Museum’s Gingerbread House Competition. Rules are simple: build at home (max size: 18"x18"), drop off your masterpiece by December 5th, all houses will be showcased during Light Up LaGrange on December 6th. One lucky winner gets a FREE rental of our historic dining car ($250 value!).

Now’s the time to sketch your design, gather your gumdrops, and start planning your sugary showstopper. Help fill the museum with gingerbread magic—so many houses we’ll need a whole village! Gather your friends, challenge your neighbors, and let’s make this the biggest (and tastiest) competition yet. All ages welcome.

For more information call (502) 501-5100 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/