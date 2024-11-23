× Expand Breakpoint Booking Ginuwine with guest Toni Romiti live at Victory Theatre

Ginuwine is an American R&B singer who began his career as a member of the musical collective Swing Mob in the early 1990s. As a solo act, he released Pony which peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100 and preceded the release of his debut studio album Ginuwine...The Bachelor (1996), which received double platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). His second and third albums, 100% Ginuwine (1999) and The Life (2003) both peaked within the top five on the Billboard 200 while the latter spawned the single "Differences", which peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains his highest charting song.

For more information call 8184221543.