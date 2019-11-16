Girls Day Out Bowling Green

Carroll Knicely Conference Center 2355 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Girls Day Out Bowling Green

Join us at Knicely Conference Center for a fun-filled day of fashion, free gifts, fabulous products some of the greatest vendors around! We will have about 75 vendors setting up so there should be something for everyone! Door prizes will be given away all day so be sure to register when you get there! FREE ADMISSION!

For more information call (270) 792-1078.

Carroll Knicely Conference Center 2355 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
