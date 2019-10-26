× Expand Jellyfish Printables Girls Day Out Owensboro Fall Event Flyer

Girls Day Out Owensboro

Join us for a fun-filled day of fashion, free gifts, fabulous products and some of the greatest vendors around! In addition to the shopping, we will have a DJ providing music all day.....and DOOR PRIZES given away all day! FREE ADMISSION!!!

For more information call (270) 792-1078.