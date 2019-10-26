Girls Day Out Owensboro

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Girls Day Out Owensboro

Join us for a fun-filled day of fashion, free gifts, fabulous products and some of the greatest vendors around! In addition to the shopping, we will have a DJ providing music all day.....and DOOR PRIZES given away all day! FREE ADMISSION!!!

For more information call (270) 792-1078.

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
