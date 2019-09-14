Girls Day Out

to Google Calendar - Girls Day Out - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Girls Day Out - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Girls Day Out - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Girls Day Out - 2019-09-14 10:00:00

The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Girls Day Out

Girls Day Out is an awesome vendor event with a great mix of vendors. We have been hosting this event in Bowling Green for over 9 years and in Owensboro for over 2 years. Both events have been hugely successful. We give away door prizes all day. Admission is free! Come join the fun!

Follow on Facebook: Girls Day Out Somerset Fall 2019

For more information call (270) 792-1078.

Info

The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501 View Map
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Girls Day Out - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Girls Day Out - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Girls Day Out - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Girls Day Out - 2019-09-14 10:00:00