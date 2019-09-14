× Expand Girls Day OutJellyfish Printables Girls Day Out Somerset Event Flyer

Girls Day Out

Girls Day Out is an awesome vendor event with a great mix of vendors. We have been hosting this event in Bowling Green for over 9 years and in Owensboro for over 2 years. Both events have been hugely successful. We give away door prizes all day. Admission is free! Come join the fun!

Follow on Facebook: Girls Day Out Somerset Fall 2019

For more information call (270) 792-1078.