Girls Inc., ATHENA Awards Luncheon

This luncheon is a celebration of the contributions and accomplishments of girls and women in the community. The Athena Award is presented annually to an individual in our community who has achieved excellence in business or a profession, who has served the community in a meaningful way, and has assisted women in developing their leadership potential. An ATHENA Award recipient will be named along with other surprises. This is an exciting year for Girls, Inc. Owensboro-Daviess county as it celebrates 50 years of serving strongly, smartly and boldly the girls in our community!

Cost: $53 each, $424 Table of 8 by reservation

For more information call (270) 684-7833 or visit girlsincowensboro.org/athena-award/