Girls on the Run Central Kentucky Tennis Tournament

Lexington Tennis Club 410 Redding Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40517

All proceeds will go towards Girls on the Run Central Kentucky.

Entry fee includes a GOTR "swag bag" and appetizers.

Silent auction will be held at the event.

You do not have to be a member of Lexington Tennis Club to participate!

For more information call (859) 268-4687 or visit gotrcentralky.org

Lexington Tennis Club 410 Redding Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40517
