Girls on the Run
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Girls on the Run inspires girls to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind. Trained coaches lead small teams through our research-based curricula that include dynamic discussions, activities and running games. Over the course of the ten-week program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop essential skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete this celebratory 5K event.
For more information call (513) 549-2560 or visit gotrcentralky.org/5K