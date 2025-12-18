Give it a Spin Pottery Class at Art Center of the Bluegrass

× Expand Stacie Barton Give It A Spin

Beginning and Intermediate Pottery | Saturday | January 10 | 2 PM - 4 PM | Ages 14+

Curious about the pottery wheel? This one-time beginner class is the perfect chance to give it a spin! Learn the basics of wheel throwing with hands-on guidance from our instructor and create your own simple clay form. No experience needed—just bring your creativity and a willingness to get a little muddy!

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org