Giving in Spirit Community Happy Hour with the KHS Foundation

Raise a glass for Kentucky history! Join the Kentucky Historical Society Foundation for the Giving in Spirit Community Happy Hour on Wednesday, October 8, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. at West Sixth Farm (4495 Shadrick Ferry Rd., Frankfort). Kick back with friends, sip a cold one, soak in the scenic farm views, and test your knowledge with some fun history trivia along the way. Best of all, a portion of the proceeds supports the KHS Foundation's mission to preserve and share Kentucky's story. Come for the good company—stay for the good cause!

Come hungry! Big Daddy's Chicken, Fish & Shrimp food truck will be there, serving it up!