Glasgow Christmas Parade Afterparty at Ralphie's Fun Center

× Expand Ralphie's Fun Center Christmas Parade Afterparty - 2 It's almost time for the iconic Glasgow Christmas Parade! ✨🎅Bring the whole family to 🔥warm up 🔥with some fun & games after the festivities, we're only ONE mile from the square! 🎊We'll be offering specials on Cosmic Bowling as well as various glow-in-the-dark giveaways throughout the night starting at 8pm! 🎳Need a snack? Concessions will available at Doc's Grill!! 🍕🍔🌭

It's almost time for the iconic Glasgow Christmas Parade! ✨🎅

Bring the whole family to 🔥warm up 🔥with some fun & games after the festivities, we're only ONE mile from the square! 🎊

We'll be offering specials on Cosmic Bowling as well as various glow-in-the-dark giveaways throughout the night starting at 8pm! 🎳

Need a snack? Concessions will be available at Doc's Grill!! 🍕🍔🌭

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit ralphiesfuncenter.com