Glasgow Christmas Parade Afterparty at Ralphie's Fun Center

to

Ralphie's Fun Center 702 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

It's almost time for the iconic Glasgow Christmas Parade! ✨🎅

Bring the whole family to 🔥warm up 🔥with some fun & games after the festivities, we're only ONE mile from the square! 🎊

We'll be offering specials on Cosmic Bowling as well as various glow-in-the-dark giveaways throughout the night starting at 8pm! 🎳

Need a snack? Concessions will be available at Doc's Grill!! 🍕🍔🌭

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit ralphiesfuncenter.com

Info

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Vacation & Holiday
270-629-4263
to
