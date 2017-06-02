Glasgow Highland Games

Get out your best kilt and be sure to attend the hurling competitions at the Annual Glasgow Highland Games.

The three days of Scottish family entertainment are held each year on the weekend following Memorial Day at Barren River Lake State Resort Park.

The festival began in 1986 to celebrate the Celtic roots of Glasgow, which is the city in Scotland for which the Barren County community is named. Nearly 20,000 people from the United States, Canada and Great Britain attend the annual south-central Kentucky celebration.

For more information visit glasgowhighlandgames.com