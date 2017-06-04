Glasgow Highland Games

Google Calendar - Glasgow Highland Games - 2017-06-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Glasgow Highland Games - 2017-06-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Glasgow Highland Games - 2017-06-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Glasgow Highland Games - 2017-06-04 00:00:00

Barren River Lake State Resort Park 1149 State Park Road, Lucas, Kentucky 42156

Glasgow Highland Games

Get out your best kilt and be sure to attend the hurling competitions at the Annual Glasgow Highland Games.

The three days of Scottish family entertainment are held each year on the weekend following Memorial Day at Barren River Lake State Resort Park.

The festival began in 1986 to celebrate the Celtic roots of Glasgow, which is the city in Scotland for which the Barren County community is named. Nearly 20,000 people from the United States, Canada and Great Britain attend the annual south-central Kentucky celebration.

For more information visit glasgowhighlandgames.com

Info

Barren River Lake State Resort Park 1149 State Park Road, Lucas, Kentucky 42156 View Map

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Glasgow Highland Games - 2017-06-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Glasgow Highland Games - 2017-06-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Glasgow Highland Games - 2017-06-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Glasgow Highland Games - 2017-06-04 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

April 21, 2017

Saturday

April 22, 2017

Sunday

April 23, 2017

Monday

April 24, 2017

Tuesday

April 25, 2017

Wednesday

April 26, 2017

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™