GleanKY's Garden Gala

Griffin Gate Marriott 1800 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

GleanKY's Garden Gala

A special evening celebrating GleanKY with acclaimed chefs, edible flowers, and live music.

Cocktail attire required

All proceeds will benefit GleanKY's mission to gather and redistribute excess fruits and vegetables to nourish Kentucky's hungry.

6:30 pm: Cocktail hour

7:30 pm: Dinner

9:00 pm: Live music by the Bent Penny Band

For more information call (859) 444-4769 or visit gleanky.org/gleankys-garden-gala

Griffin Gate Marriott 1800 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
