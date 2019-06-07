× Expand GleanKY The Garden Gala for GleanKY

GleanKY's Garden Gala

A special evening celebrating GleanKY with acclaimed chefs, edible flowers, and live music.

Cocktail attire required

All proceeds will benefit GleanKY's mission to gather and redistribute excess fruits and vegetables to nourish Kentucky's hungry.

6:30 pm: Cocktail hour

7:30 pm: Dinner

9:00 pm: Live music by the Bent Penny Band

For more information call (859) 444-4769 or visit gleanky.org/gleankys-garden-gala