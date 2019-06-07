GleanKY's Garden Gala
Griffin Gate Marriott 1800 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
The Garden Gala for GleanKY
A special evening celebrating GleanKY with acclaimed chefs, edible flowers, and live music.
Cocktail attire required
All proceeds will benefit GleanKY's mission to gather and redistribute excess fruits and vegetables to nourish Kentucky's hungry.
6:30 pm: Cocktail hour
7:30 pm: Dinner
9:00 pm: Live music by the Bent Penny Band
For more information call (859) 444-4769 or visit gleanky.org/gleankys-garden-gala
Griffin Gate Marriott 1800 Newtown Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
