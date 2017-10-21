Glendale Crossing Festival

The Glendale Crossing Festival began in 1976 as the Glendale Community Festival, and was part of the United States celebration of its' 200th birthday. Byron Crawford was the Grand Marshall of our very first parade. Since then, the festival has grown and changed a bit, but still maintains its' country charm that everyone has come to love.

The Glendale Crossing Festival is always held on the 3rd Saturday in October and hosts roughly 500 art, craft and food booths. We also have the Crossing Festival Parade, featuring a huge assortment of floats, cars, old tractors and everything else that makes a parade special!

Crossing Festival Hours:

Saturday, October 21st 8:00 am until 5:00 pm

Festival Parade on Main Street: 10:00 am

For more information visit glendalecrossingfestival.com/