Glendale SpringFest

Glendale Spring Fest

May 20, 2017

Saturday, May 20th means fun, food and shopping when Glendale hosts its's annual Spring Fest. A wide array of craft, antique and gift booths will be scattered around this tiny town, tempting you to stop and browse, plus there will be live music in the park.

Plan to spend a fun-filled day in the country at Glendale's Spring Fest !

For booth rental information, contact Sheree Vance at 270-369-6188.

For more information visit glendalekentucky.com