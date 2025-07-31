× Expand Glier's Goettafest Week 2 Glier's Goettafest Week 2

Glier’s Goettafest – A Celebration of All Things Goetta!

Get ready for a sizzling summer tradition at Glier’s Goettafest, a one-of-a-kind food festival held along the beautiful Newport Riverfront! This beloved Cincinnati-area event honors the region’s iconic German-American dish—goetta, a savory blend of pork, beef, steel-cut oats, and spices—with a weekend full of culinary creativity, entertainment, and family fun.

What to Expect:

Goetta Like You’ve Never Had It Before – From classic goetta sliders and goetta pizza to goetta-topped nachos and even goetta-infused desserts, local chefs and food vendors bring bold, delicious twists to this hometown favorite. Whether you're a lifelong fan or trying it for the first time, there's a dish to surprise every palate.

Live Music and Entertainment – The festival rocks with a lineup of local bands, DJs, and performers playing everything from country to classic rock. With multiple stages and nonstop tunes, the good vibes roll all day and into the night.

Games, Goetta and Family Fun – Compete in goofy goetta-themed games, enjoy face painting, or check out the inflatable fun zones. Spend some time in the All About Goetta booth or buy a roll of Goetta from the world's only Goetta vending machine.

Visit the Glier Gear booth. It's the perfect place to pick up a souvenir or gift for the Goetta lover in your life or stop by the Goetta retail booth and stock up on all your Goetta favorites at great prices.

Event Details:

Location: Newport Festival Park, along the scenic Ohio River

Dates: July 24-27 and July 31-August 3

Admission: FREE (food and drink available for purchase)

Whether you come for the food, the music, or just the fun, Glier’s Goettafest is a must-attend summer tradition celebrating Cincinnati’s rich food heritage with a tasty twist. Come hungry—and ready to party!

Date and Time: On Thu, 31 Jul 2025 17:00 - Sun, 03 Aug 2025 21:00

For more information visit goettafest.com