Photo taken by Byron Photos. Glier's Goettafest

Glier's Goettafest 2020

Thursday, July 30 & August 6: 5 pm-11 pm

Friday, July 31 & August 7: 5 pm-11 pm

Saturday, August 1 & August 8: 12pm-11pm

Sunday August 2 & August 9: 12pm-9pm

A total celebration of all things Goetta!

Goetta is a German dish pronounced "get-uh", it is often compared to breakfast sausage or scrapple and is a mixture of pork, beef, steel-cut (pinhead) oats, and seasonings. Goettafest is 2 weekends stuffed from top to bottom with live entertainment, family-focused goetta games, and super inventive food. What makes it all so grand is the gathering of the goetta-lovin' community who travels from all corners of the country. Located at Northern Kentucky’s Newport on the Levee the festival overlooks the breathtaking Ohio Riverfront.

For more information call (859) 291-1800 or visit goettafest.com