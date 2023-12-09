Glimmer & Glow Holiday Concert - Margaret Comstock Concert Hall Louisville

× Expand Randy Blevins Glimmer & Glow, a Holiday Concert

VOICES of Kentuckiana Holiday Concert

December 9, 2023 at 7:30pm and December 10, 2023 at 3:00pm

UofL School of Music, Margaret Comstock Concert Hall

105 W Brandeis Ave, Louisville, KY 40208

Enter a realm of shimmering lights and uplifting melodies with VOICES of Kentuckiana’s holiday concert, "Glimmer and Glow." This holiday season we offer you a ‘Glimmer' as an antidote to life's triggers, and a transformative 'Glow' in the season of renewal. A transcendent experience that delves deep into the essence of this most festive season, our show is segmented into two harmonious halves.

In the first half we invite you to Carry the Light with us. In the darkest days, light has long been a beacon of hope and resilience. The light is everything that VOICES embodies. Listen as we weave an auditory tapestry that centers around light over darkness. Together through sound and story, we will search for illumination, bear it forward, and find solace in its ethereal embrace, especially during the winter solstice.

Part Two embodies a different kind of lite! Our holiday celebration shifts gears, adding a dash of whimsy and verve to the festive spirit, dancing through the season with unexpected renditions of beloved songs. Revel in a unique vocal take on the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker, chuckle and join in with a rapid-fire "Christmas in 3 Minutes", and immerse yourself in the playful twists on classics like "12 Days of Christmas" and "Deck the Halls."

Experience a holiday concert that's both a reflection on hope and an invitation to joyful revelry. Let’s "Glimmer and Glow" together this season!

Tickets on sale now at voicesky.org