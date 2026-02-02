GoblinCon UFO and Paranormal Expo

GoblinCon UFO and Paranormal Expo is a 2-day exposition celebrating the anniversary of The Kelly/Hopkinsville Goblin and all things paranormal! Featuring over 70 vendors and interactive exhibits, engaging talks from renowned speakers, participate in educational workshops, and enjoy captivating panels covering paranormal topics from aliens to ghosts to bigfoot.

For more information call (270) 887-2300 or visit goblinconky.com