Godspell - A Hopkins County Schools Production

to

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Godspell - A Hopkins County Schools Production

An ensemble illustrates parables from the Gospel of Matthew using a variety of games, storytelling techniques, and a hefty dose of comic timing. Musical styles from pop to vaudeville are employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage and his messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

Partially funded by Hopkins County Schools. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org

Info

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - Godspell - A Hopkins County Schools Production - 2025-11-14 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Godspell - A Hopkins County Schools Production - 2025-11-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Godspell - A Hopkins County Schools Production - 2025-11-14 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Godspell - A Hopkins County Schools Production - 2025-11-14 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Godspell - A Hopkins County Schools Production - 2025-11-15 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Godspell - A Hopkins County Schools Production - 2025-11-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Godspell - A Hopkins County Schools Production - 2025-11-15 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Godspell - A Hopkins County Schools Production - 2025-11-15 19:00:00 ical