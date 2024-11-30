× Expand CityPlace Expo Center Goin’ to Market: Jolly Jingle Market La Grange

FREE

Jolly Jingles Market & Christmas Confections will be a one-stop destination for all things holiday shopping on SHOP SMALL SATURDAY at CityPlace Expo Center in La Grange! Featuring over 60 Small Businesses & crafters, it will offer unique gifts & festive goodies that will bring cheer to every shoppers’ holiday celebration. This market is gonna be buzzin’ with a lively atmosphere filled with holiday tunes, steamin’ hot cocoa & gift wrapping services! Free admission & donation to charity will enter you into door prize drawings.

For more information call (502) 222-1635 or visit touroldham.com/calendar