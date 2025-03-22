Goin’ to Market - Win, Place & Artisan Show

CityPlace Expo Center 112 South First Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

FREE admission/Donations accepted for local charity.

Browse 60 vendors for an eclectic mix of fashion, home decor, artisan crafts and culinary delights. Donations accepted for local charity. Door Prizes. Indoor and out.

For more information call (502) 225-0870 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

Crafts, Food & Drink, Parents
