Goin’ to Market in LaGrange

FREE

Step into the lively atmosphere at City Place and prepare to be amazed by the incredible selection of handmade crafts, jewelry, home decor, and more. With vendors offering their finest creations, you'll have the opportunity to explore endless possibilities and uncover hidden treasures that will leave you in awe, as well as experience amazing tasty treats from local Food Trucks.

For more information call (502) 225-0870 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/