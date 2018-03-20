Golden Dragon Acrobats

The Golden Dragon Acrobats represent the best of a time honored tradition that began more than twenty-five centuries ago. The Golden Dragons are recognized throughout the United States and abroad as the premiere Chinese acrobatic touring company of today. World renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty. The Golden Dragons have traveled around the world to all 50 states and to over 65 countries on five continents. They remain the ONLY Chinese acrobatic company touring year-round in the United States.

