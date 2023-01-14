× Expand Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest Golden Eagle at Bernheim

Golden Eagles of Bernheim

Join Director of Conservation, Andrew Berry, for an indoor presentation as we discuss why Bernheim Forest attracts a diverse array of winter raptors, perhaps none as inspiring as the golden eagles.

This indoor presentation will highlight the how and why behind our land management for apex predators such as golden eagles and other raptors that seek refuge in Bernheim during the cold months of winter.

Bernheim members $10; non-members $15

Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program.

For more information or to make reservations call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org