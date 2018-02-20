On Golden Pond

The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Center Stage Presents “On Golden Pond”

Center for Rural Development, 2292 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY, 7:00pm. Presented by Lake Cumberland Performing Arts in partnership with The Center for Rural Development.

On Golden Pond is an American treasure. Many of us are familiar with the story through the Academy Award-winning film with Henry and Jane Fonda and Katharine Hepburn. Others have attended one of the literally thousands of productions this extraordinary play has received over the years. Something deep and profound resonates through the events that unfold in this American masterpiece brilliantly penned by Ernest Thompson.

For more information call 606-677-6000 or visit centertech.com.

