× Expand Taylor Killough The Golden Thread 2023 featured guests, including S.G. Goodman, Hannah Edelen, Sec. Michael Adams, Christine Livingston, Dr. Brittney Hernandez-Stevenson, and Baylen Campbell.

The Golden Thread: 10 Years of Rural-Urban Exchange

The Kentucky Rural-Urban Exchange has been building connections to bring Kentuckians together for a decade! Join us in celebrating this milestone at The Golden Thread. This annual event gathers visionary leaders from various sectors to foster unity across cultures and communities in the Commonwealth.

The heart of the celebration is the "Long Conversation" relay, moderated by Chad Benefield from WBKR in Owensboro, which brings together esteemed speakers to discuss topics of commonality and a shared future. The discussion will include Jen Algire, John Bowman, Crystal Fox, Val Horn, Richie Kessler, Lamont “Jack” Pearley, and Dan Wu.

Attendees can also enjoy remarks from the Secretary of State and on-stage performances by talented individuals such as the Youth Poet Laureate of Bardstown, Amy Roblero Perez, a collaboration traditional dancer Carla Gover & musician Randy Wilson, and a collaboration between contemporary dance company Pones & the art rock band Producing A Kind Generation. During “The Gold Standard” reception, enjoy an exclusive performance by members of Appalatin, culinary expressions by Chef James Coogle of the Chef’s Table and Lexus Lounge, and West Sixth Brewery will serve their craft beer selection. For those who prefer a cocktail, enjoy the signature drink of the evening, the Gold Rush, which blends local honey and Maker’s Mark Bourbon.

For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit kyrux.org/golden-thread