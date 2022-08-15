Golf Scramble - Green River Ministries Homeless Shelter

× Expand Green River Ministries Green River Ministries - Golf Scramble

Let's play golf and support a good cause at the same time!

The Green River Ministries Homeless Shelter will host a golf scramble at the Campbellsville Country Club on August 15. Registration and a catered lunch from Pioneer College Caterers will begin at 12:00 noon. Enter as an Individual or as a team. 1st prize is $200 and 2nd place prize is $100. Join in the fun to win at the closest to pin on par three or a first hole-in-one.

For more information, please call 270.465.9880 or visit on Facebook, Green River Ministries