GonzoFest Louisville

Louisville Free Public Library - Main 301 York St, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

GonzoFest Louisville

GonzoFest Louisville is excited to announce their move to the Main branch of Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) for their 2017 GonzoFest Louisville celebration on Saturday, April 15, 2017 from noon until 8:00PM. 

From an early age Hunter developed a love of literature and writing, which was impaired by his time spent at the LFPL. Thompson's mother, Virginia Thompson, retired from being a librarian at the Main Library.  The Main Library is the perfect place to celebrate the legacy of Hunter S. Thompson, Gonzo journalism, and the last mark Thompson made than the Main Library. 

GonzoFest Louisville 2017 will take place both on the exterior grounds of the downtown branch and inside the library. Stay tuned for details to come about this year’s musical lineup! 

For more information call 502.744.7679 or email lauren@ahadvertising.com.

Louisville Free Public Library - Main 301 York St, Louisville, Kentucky 40203

502.744.7679

