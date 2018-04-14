GonzoFest Louisville 2018

On Saturday, April 14, 2018 GonzoFest Louisville will celebrate the legacy of Hunter S. Thompson, creator of Gonzo journalism, at the Main branch of Louisville Free Public Library. The festival will take place both on the exterior grounds of the downtown branch and inside the library.

From an early age Hunter developed a love of literature and writing, which was inspired by his time spent at the LFPL. Thompson's mother, Virginia Thompson, retired from being a librarian at the Main Library, which is what makes LFPL the perfect place to celebrate the legacy of Hunter S. Thompson, Gonzo journalism, and the lasting mark Thompson made. The LFPL is the largest library system in Kentucky, comprised of 18 branch locations serving more than 3 million visitors per year.

The festival will host a literary and art competition, panel discussions, spoken word performances, live music, live art, a film screening, local vendors and more!

For more information call (502) 574-1611 or visit lfpl.org