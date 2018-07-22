You're A Good Man Charlie Brown

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Charles Schulz’s beloved comic comes to life in Clark Gesner’s classic musical, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. The whole gang is here: bossy Lucy is hopelessly in love with piano prodigy Schroeder who doesn’t give her the time of day, perfectionist Sally is still mocking blanket-toting Linus, Snoopy is in the doghouse, and “blockhead,” himself, Charlie Brown, is in rare form. Brief vignettes span the months from Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day, from wild optimism to utter despair. In this revised version, with additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and dialogue by Michael Mayer, the sweet, joyful innocence of the Peanuts gang is maintained, but a fresh insouciance and playfulness is revealed. The new script features two new songs, particularly funny dialogue, and new, catchy orchestrations. Whether you’re keen to fly with the Red Baron, moon over the Moonlight Sonata, or just do your best to find “Happiness,” You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is a crowd-pleasing classic.

The Spotlight Playhouse Berea

July 20, 21, 7:00pm

July 22, 2:00pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403 View Map
