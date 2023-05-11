Goshen Speaker Series: Oldham County Beekeeper's Association

FREE

Join library staff as they welcome Chuck Aquadro from the Oldham County Beekeeper's Association to the Goshen Library for an informational demonstration on beekeeping, what the organization does in Oldham County, how to get started and some Beekeeping 101. Weather depending, he will also be bringing an observational hive with real bees doing their thing! No signup required.

