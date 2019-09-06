Gospel Music Extravaganza

The Gospel Music Extravaganza welcomes Joseph Habedank as the featured artist for this evening. He was voted the #1 Male Vocalist at the Singing News Fan Awards held at the 2018 National Quartet Convention. He is a Dove Award winner for his album Resurrection this past year at the Dove Awards. With the combination of his worshipful spirit, his testimony about addiction and his anointed songs, this is a concert that you will not want to miss. Also performing will the local gospel group, The Childress Family. For more information, call 270-825-1459 or email info@childressfamily.com.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com