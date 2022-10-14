Gospel Music Extravaganza

Grapevine Baptist Church 85 Sandcut Rd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Gospel Music Extravaganza

The Gospel Music Extravaganza welcomes Endless Highway and Lambsong on Friday, October 14 at 6:30 pm (CT) and Fan Favorite-Triumphant Quartet on Saturday, October 15 at 2:00 pm (CT). Also performing will be the local gospel group, The Childress Family.

For more information, call 270.825.1459 or email info@childressfamily.com.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality
270.825.1459
