Gospel Music Extravaganza

The Gospel Music Extravaganza welcomes Endless Highway and Lambsong on Friday, October 14 at 6:30 pm (CT) and Fan Favorite-Triumphant Quartet on Saturday, October 15 at 2:00 pm (CT). Also performing will be the local gospel group, The Childress Family.

For more information, call 270.825.1459 or email info@childressfamily.com.