Get back to your Southern Gospel roots! Come to Madisonville, Kentucky, on Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18 for the annual Gospel Music Extravaganza.

Join The Childress Family and other special guests for an uplifting weekend of praise and worship. The Hoppers are the featured artist on Friday. The Guardians will be the featured artist for Saturday.

Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Doors open 1 hour prior to concert times.

The concerts are held at Grapevine Baptist Church, 85 Sandcut Road (just off I-69 exit 111) in Madisonville. Admission is free. Love offerings are accepted.

Local hotels are offering special rates for the weekend, so plan to spend the weekend with us! For more information about the concerts and hotel rates, please call 270-836-8882.

For more information call 270-836-8882 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com