Gospel Music FanFair

The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Gospel Music FanFair –

The Center for Rural Development 2292 S. Hwy 27

SGM FanFair and CGM FanFest have been combined into one event. Gospel music fans can now enjoy a variety of traditional and progressive Southern, Country, Bluegrass, Inspirational and Urban Gospel music all under one roof. Performers include Blankenship’s & Southern Praise, Heirline, Rhythm Rain, The Dove Brothers, The Perry Sisters, Sunday Drive, Mark 209, Oney Family and many, many more.

The FanFair will continue to feature morning worship services, afternoon matinees, daily showcases, evening concerts, talent search and a revamped fan awards show. While tickets are still required for artist circle seating there is “no admission charge” for general seating. Instead, love offerings will be received each evening throughout the week.

For more information call 205-662-4826 or visit gospelmusicfanfair.com 

The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

205-662-4826

