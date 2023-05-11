Gov't Mule live at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, KY
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Gov't Mule Spring Tour 2023
TICKET PRICES CURRENTLY AVAILABLE
ADULT: $65.00 / $55.00 / $45.00 / $40.00
TICKET SALE DATES
ADULT Public Onsale: March 8, 2023 10:12 AM to May 11, 2023 8:00 PM
For more information, please call 606.324.0007 or visit etix.com/ticket/p/8220860/govt-mule-
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs