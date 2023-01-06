× Expand Planet of the Tapes Graham Kay

Graham Kay at Planet of the Tapes!

You've seen him perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Show with Steven Colbert and NBC’s Bring The Funny, and we're excited to have him returning to headline with us this weekend!

Graham Kay has a new comedy special put out through Just For Laughs. In addition, Graham has appeared on HLN’s On Call With Dr. Drew, Fusion’s Video On Trial, the 2018 hit summer movie Super Troopers 2 and his three comedy albums can currently be heard regularly on SiriusXM Radio. Born in Ottawa Canada, Graham currently lives in New York City, where he performs regularly when he’s not touring.

Catch Graham this Fri. and Sat. with Holly Lynnea and host Hillary Boston!

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. We've been voted #1 Best Place to See Live Comedy by the LEO Readers' Choice Awards 2 years in a row! Come see what we're all about.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

Happens on the following Dates:

Jan 6, 2023, 8:00pm to 9:30pm

Jan 7, 2023, 8:00pm to 9:30pm

Jan 7, 2023, 10:30pm to 11:55pm

For more information, please call 502.260.7541 or visit eventvesta.com/events/29843/t/tickets