Grand Opening-The Buddha Blessed Temple-7748 Third Street Rd., Louisville, KY 40214

Grand Opening Celebration-A New Buddhist Center

We cordially invite you and your loved ones to celebrate with us the Grand Opening of the Buddha Blessed Temple on Sunday, Sept 01, 2019.

We will hold a Grand Opening Celebration of the Buddha Blessed Temple on Sunday, September 01, between 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Since this is a public event, you and your family are welcome to attend this special event.

The program includes:

-Featuring the Cultural, Culinary, and Spiritual Traditions of Vietnam and Buddhism.

-Modern display of Vietnamese Buddhist culture, dress, songs, and dances.

-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Silent Prayers, and Offerings of Gratitude.

-Traditional Vietnamese Performance and Dragon Dance.

-Opening Speech by Dr. Rev. Thich Hang Dat, a professor at Indiana University Southeast.

-Keynote Address by Louisville Mayor, Greg Fischer, and US Attorney Russell Coleman.

- Keynote Address by a Buddhist clergy.

-Traditional Vegan Lunch.

-And More!

The event is free and open to the public.

You can register to this event through Eventbrite at: URL: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/buddha-blessed-temple-24958031780.

For more information call (812) 225-0228 or visit buddhablessedtemple.com