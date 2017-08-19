Grandmother Power: A Global Phenomenon

Grandmother Power: A Global Phenomenon opens to the public at the Muhammad Ali Center on Saturday, August 19th. The exhibit, which is on display until January 8, 2018 and included in general admission, is based off the book of the same title by author Paola Gianturco, a grandmother herself. It features images and stories of grandmothers worldwide who are acting courageously and effectively to create a better future for grandchildren everywhere.

There are more than 42 million grandmothers in the United States today, and half of them are between the ages of 44-65. They are younger, healthier, better educated and better off than they have ever been. Grandmother Power includes stories of grandmothers around the world, all of whom are creating better futures for their grandchildren. Visitors will be enlightened by grandmothers in Canada, Swaziland, and South Africa who collaborate to care for AIDS orphans; grandmothers in India who are becoming solar engineers, and those in Thailand who are fighting environmental degradation. Activist grandmothers from additional countries are also showcased. An audio tour viaalicenter.org will accompany the exhibition. Narrated by Paola Gianturco, the audio tour walks visitors through each of the stories, conveying more personal accounts of these amazing women.

Visitors will also have the chance to explore Muhammad Ali’s family history, including comprehensive genealogy dating back to the early 18th century and photos of Ali with his grandmother.

For more information visit alicenter.org