Grandparents Day at the Louisville Zoo

Join us for a special day of family fun and adventure at the Louisville Zoo, where we’re celebrating Grandparents Day in a big way! Thanks to Humana, we’re offering FREE admission for up to two senior adults when you purchase a regularly priced child or adult ticket. Zoo members, you’re included too — bring up to two senior adults along for a day of memories that span generations.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org