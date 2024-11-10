× Expand Grant’s Giving Foundation Grants Giving 5K Timed Run and 3K Walk/Run

Grants Giving 5K Timed Run and 3K Walk/Run

The Grant's Giving 5K timed run will also feature a 3K Walk/Run and will be held at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen, KY. The conclusion of the event will feature a 3K Walk/Run. The conclusion of the event will feature food trucks, music, and fun!

Grant Tucker was a vibrant little boy, beloved in his community of Goshen, KY. Grant passed away Nov. 21, 2020, just days after his 12th birthday. This community event is multipurpose as it was created in remembrance of his passing and celebration of his birth. This event will serve as the largest fundraiser for the charity that was created in his honor, Grant’s Giving Foundation. Learn more about the foundation at www.grantsgiving.org.

All participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt while supplies last. Top 3 male and female runners in each category of the 5K will receive a custom Grant’s Giving Foundation medal. The winner of each category will also receive a $50 gift certificate to Fleet Feet!

The 5K categories are as follows:

12 and under

13 – 17

18 -40

41 and older

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar