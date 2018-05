Great American Band Concerts at the Beaumont Inn

Fri, June 1, 7:00pm – 8:30pm

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the beautiful setting of the historical Beaumont Inn while listening to brass music on a Friday evening!

Produced by the Great American Brass Band Festival. For more info about the festival that celebrates brass music, visit www.gabbf.org

For more information call (859) 734-3381 or visit gabbf.org