Great American Band Concerts

Fri, June 1, 4:30pm – 6:00pm

Spend a lazy summer afternoon listening to brass band music under the maple trees. Bring your blankets and chairs and spread out on the lawn near the historic Trustees’ Office. Enjoy a meal at The Trustees’ Table before or after the concert, or extend your festival experience with an overnight stay at The Inn.

The Brass Band Concert is FREE!

Produced by the Great American Brass Band Festival.

For more information visit gabbf.org