Join us for the 31st annual Great American Brass Band Festival in historic downtown Danville, June 4-7, 2020. Don't miss our Great American Parade, as seen above, on Saturday morning, June 6, beginning at 11am on Main Street.

Great American Brass Band Festival

Celebrate the 31st annual Great American Brass Band Festival (June 4-7) featuring world-class brass music in what has been called "the most prominent and unusual music festival in the country." The festival features an Americana style parade, Saturday night picnic, free children’s activities, a Swing Dance, Yoga in the Park, a 5K run, and Bayou and Brass, a street party on Friday night. This beloved festival is the perfect way to enjoy a summer weekend and it’s all FREE and family friendly in historic downtown Danville on Centre College's beautiful campus. Be sure to come and enjoy these events while enjoying a variety of eats and treats in our Food Village. For more details and a full listing of times and events, go to gabbf.org or follow us on Facebook for updates.

