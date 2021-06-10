Great American Brass Band Festival
Downtown Danville Danville, Kentucky 40422
Great American Main Street Parade
The 31st annual Great American Brass Band Festival will be held in downtown Danville, Kentucky from June 10-12, 2021. GABBF is a free, family-friendly weekend celebrating world-class brass music and small-town America. Events during the weekend include Bayou and Brass street party, Main Street Parade, the Little Caesar's Great American Balloon Race, Great American Picnic, as well as a 5k, yoga, swing dance, gallery hop, and more! As COVID-19 continues to keep us on our toes, stay tuned to our website www.gabbf.org as updates and changes continue to take place.