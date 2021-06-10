Great American Brass Band Festival

to

Downtown Danville Danville, Kentucky 40422

The 31st annual Great American Brass Band Festival will be held in downtown Danville, Kentucky from June 10-12, 2021. GABBF is a free, family-friendly weekend celebrating world-class brass music and small-town America. Events during the weekend include Bayou and Brass street party, Main Street Parade, the Little Caesar's Great American Balloon Race, Great American Picnic, as well as a 5k, yoga, swing dance, gallery hop, and more! As COVID-19 continues to keep us on our toes, stay tuned to our website www.gabbf.org as updates and changes continue to take place.

Info

Danville, Kentucky
Downtown Danville Danville, Kentucky 40422
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
859-319-8426
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Great American Brass Band Festival - 2021-06-10 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Great American Brass Band Festival - 2021-06-10 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Great American Brass Band Festival - 2021-06-10 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Great American Brass Band Festival - 2021-06-10 17:00:00 ical