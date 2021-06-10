× Expand GABBF Great American Main Street Parade

The 31st annual Great American Brass Band Festival will be held in downtown Danville, Kentucky from June 10-12, 2021. GABBF is a free, family-friendly weekend celebrating world-class brass music and small-town America. Events during the weekend include Bayou and Brass street party, Main Street Parade, the Little Caesar's Great American Balloon Race, Great American Picnic, as well as a 5k, yoga, swing dance, gallery hop, and more! As COVID-19 continues to keep us on our toes, stay tuned to our website www.gabbf.org as updates and changes continue to take place.