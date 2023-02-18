Great Backyard Bird Count Weekend: Bird Identification 101

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Participate in the 2023 Great Backyard Bird Count by joining UK Cooperative Extension Horticulture Agent, Erika Wood as she leads Birds Identification 101 class and birding hike following.

When? Saturday, February 18, 2023, 10:00 a.m.

Where? Mahr Park Arboretum, Welcome Center- Discovery Classroom

For more information, please call 270.584.9017 or visit on Facebook, Mahr Park Arboretum

Info

Education & Learning, Outdoor, Workshops
270.584.9017
