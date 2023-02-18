× Expand Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest Golden-Crowned Kinglet

The Great Backyard Bird Count at Bernheim Forest

Over the last 50 years, as many as 3 billion birds have been lost due to human activities and climate change. Bernheim is on the frontlines of many bird conservation efforts, and provides over 16,000 acres of protected and varied habitats, including lakes, wetlands, forest, and warm season grasslands. More than 200 species of birds have been observed at Bernheim, including golden eagles. Birding can connect you and your family more deeply to nature. Bernheim birding programs can provide insights to help you recognize and champion birds.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is a community science project in ornithology. It is conducted annually in mid-February. The event is supported by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society.

Dress for the weather and join Jim and Karen Scout for this feathered fun. The Bernheim Backyard Bird Count will start indoors with a short introduction to some of the technology and protocols that you will need to participate in this global Citizen Science initiative.

FREE, but registration is required.

For more information or to make reservations call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org