The Great Bridal Chase

The Great Bridal Chase is a themed 5k event that brings together all of the fun of a race with the party of a wedding (no significant other required!) Enjoy a scenic run through historic Covington, KY ending with an after party at Hotel Covington that includes cake, a DJ, photo booth and more!

This year's theme, Bubbles Vs. Bourbon will bring some added surprises to the event- more details will be made available on the Facebook page!

More information visit thegreatbridalchase.com.