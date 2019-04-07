The Great Bridal Chase

to Google Calendar - The Great Bridal Chase - 2019-04-07 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Great Bridal Chase - 2019-04-07 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Great Bridal Chase - 2019-04-07 08:00:00 iCalendar - The Great Bridal Chase - 2019-04-07 08:00:00

Covington W. Pike Street, Covington, Kentucky

The Great Bridal Chase

The Great Bridal Chase is a themed 5k event that brings together all of the fun of a race with the party of a wedding (no significant other required!) Enjoy a scenic run through historic Covington, KY ending with an after party at Hotel Covington that includes cake, a DJ, photo booth and more!

This year's theme, Bubbles Vs. Bourbon will bring some added surprises to the event- more details will be made available on the Facebook page!

More information visit thegreatbridalchase.com.

Info
Covington W. Pike Street, Covington, Kentucky View Map
Bridal, Fitness, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - The Great Bridal Chase - 2019-04-07 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Great Bridal Chase - 2019-04-07 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Great Bridal Chase - 2019-04-07 08:00:00 iCalendar - The Great Bridal Chase - 2019-04-07 08:00:00